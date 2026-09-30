Enbridge removing some soil at site of a massive leak

Enbridge is digging out some soil at the site of a massive natural gas liquids leak in Iron County.

The company posted an update saying soils from the construction excavation are being tested, removed and sent for disposal.

Enbridge says air monitoring has shown safe air quality outside of the incident site, and monitoring wells have not picked up any contamination.

On August 25, an unoccupied, parked semi rolled and went into an open excavation at a valve project near Saxon in Iron County.

The truck damaged the pipeline, resulting in the release of 1.3 million gallons of natural gas liquids.

Once exposed to air, those natural gas liquids vaporized.

The pipeline was shut down for several weeks.

Enbridge built a 1500-foot bypass around the damaged section.

The DNR has contended that work was launched without state approvals.

Enbridge said they worked with the federal regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and followed their approved procedures.