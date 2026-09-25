The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board hears public comment amidst Line 5 clean up

While not on the agenda, Line 5 was a prominent point of discussion during this week's Wisconsin Natural Resources board meeting, with public comments both supporting and opposing the pipeline.

Wisconsin DNR Secretary Karen Hyun addressed the issue and the agency’s involvement in resolving the recent natural gas liquids spill that occurred in Iron County in late August. The agency has since been able to access the site.

“We are going to do everything we can under our authority to make sure that that site is cleaned up and remediated to our full extent," Hyun said during her remarks at the beginning of the meeting. "I just wanted to let everybody know we're working on it. These processes take some time, but we are working very diligently on it with the goal of minimizing harm to the environment.”

On August 25, an unoccupied third-party truck struck the pipeline resulting in 1.3 millions gallons of natural gas liquids into the air and soil in Saxon, Wisconsin.

Enbridge built a bypass around the damaged section of pipeline to get Line 5 back online less than three weeks after the spill.

WXPR asked for comment from the DNR on the Canadian company, Enbridge, moving forward with bypass construction despite not having necessary approvals and the line being reopened. In an email sent to WXPR, a DNR spokesperson stated:

"On Sept. 14, as soon as it was safe and the DNR received approval from Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), two DNR Remediation & Redevelopment staff were on site for approximately 4 hours with Enbridge personnel and the DNR’s contractor who is assisting the DNR with technical oversight."

The DNR said the following work was being done:

Soil in the excavation pit and one sample each from two surface water bodies were collected on Sept. 14 for analysis.

Enbridge is splitting samples with the DNR for independent analysis at different labs. Both sets of samples will be analyzed for full volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Federal investigators were onsite on Sept. 15 for continued incident investigation and work planning.

The truck and damaged part of the pipeline were removed from the pit by Enbridge on Sept. 16.

Enbridge will begin planned soil excavation and testing at the site of the discharge next week..

The excavated soil will be analyzed by Enbridge to ensure proper disposal. Sampling of liquid waste and investigative equipment will also occur, with samples provided to DNR.



The DNR said additional site investigation by Enbridge as the responsible party will be necessary. Enbridge will continue to provide newly collected data to the DNR within 24 hours of Enbridge’s receipt of the laboratory results.

Public comment was heard on the matter, with comments being made both supporting and criticizing the pipeline, and DNR approval for the project's permits.

Mark Rosenthal is a resident of Madison and a retired emergency room nurse. He criticized the approval of permits by the DNR for Enbridge's Line 5 reroute program, citing the long history of environmental damage and and the disregard for tribal sovereignty reflected in decision making.

"Moving the pipeline outside the reservation while rerouting it through the same watershed is not respect for tribal sovereignty," said Rosenthal. "Permits depend upon trust. Enbridge has shown that it cannot be trusted to follow its permits or respect DNR authority. Now the DNR must show the people of Wisconsin that it can be trusted."

Greg Michaelson is from Wisconsin where he and his family take care of forest land in Langlade County. He spends most of his time in Canada, where he worked as a tenured environmental studies professor. He quoted the letter sent to Enbridge by secretary Hyun and Governor Tony Evers sent to Enbridge, where they stated to be "deeply concerned and incredibly frustrated" by lack of regard by the company.

"What regard have you and the governor shown for that statutory authority?" said Michaelson. "Those statutes authorize you to stop the reroute project now by revoking the permits for it, instead you simply complain that discharges to the environment have caused profound unease for the department."

Cheryl Lytle, executive director of the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association, spoke in defense of the pipeline, citing the states energy needs to keep the pipeline in place.

"Shutting it down would put at risk the energy supply for over 280,000 Wisconsin homes, family farms, and businesses that rely on propane, especially in rural areas where there is no backup plan." said Lytle.

Vice President and Business Agent for Teamsters Local Union 346 Chad Ward advocated for the pipeline, citing regulatory agencies had done proper inspection and environmental reviews for Line 5.

"We hunt, we fish, we raise families, and we live in these communities too," said Ward. "We also believe in good union jobs, responsible construction, and maintaining the infrastructure our region relies upon."

Line 5 is an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that runs through four counties in northern Wisconsin.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.

