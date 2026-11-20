Hunters are asked to swap their lead bullets for alternatives like copper when going out for the 9-day gun deer hunting season. Fragments are known to leave trace amounts of lead that are harmful to humans and wildlife.

Mark Naniot is the rehabilitation director for Wild Instincts. Lead poisoning is a big issue for animals that come into the rehabilitation center throughout the year.

“We typically get in 40 to 60 eagles per year, and typically the numbers are about 95 percent that have either some lead or high exposures of lead,” said Naniot.

Fragments from bullets left in entrails, water, or ground can all cause risk for local wildlife. What’s left inside the animal can become an issue for those hunting.

“If you do an X-ray of the animal after it was shot, we do have one picture that we use for programs and kind of travels you know the bullet path is X-rayed and you can actually count 546 particles of that one bullet just going through," said Naniot. "All it takes is one or two of those tiny little fragments to cause lead poisoning.”

Jodi Amen is the community health educator for the Vilas County Health Department. She says that any amount of lead should be avoided, but how the meat is handled afterwards can also prevent more of the harvest from being tainted.

“If they do get lucky and get a deer, they would want to discard any meat that is bruised or discolored or contains any hair, dirt, or grass, and then minimize rinsing the wound channel because rinsing can spread the lead fragments," said Amen.

More information on how to hunt lead-safe can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.