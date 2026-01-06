Hemp farmers warn federal THC ban will wipe out industry

Hemp farmers across the U.S. warn a federal ban on products containing hemp-based THC could wipe out their industry.

A provision within the federal spending bill passed to end the recent government shutdown recriminalizes the majority of hemp-based products, including popular gummies and drinks.

Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, said the industry needs proper regulation, not what he calls “misguided prohibition.”

"This would throw the baby out with the bath water," said Miller. "It would not only ban bad actor products, but 95% of the industry, and that’s why we have been pushing for almost a decade for robust regulation of hemp products."

Miller said his industry has a year to help Congress better understand how to regulate hemp before the ban goes into effect.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order which not only reclassifies marijuana as a less dangerous drug, but urges lawmakers to ensure the public’s continued access to hemp-derived products.

Hemp farmers call the executive order a lifeline which could help extend the ban’s moratorium even longer and crack down on those selling unsafe products.

Advocates for hemp farmers are backing federal legislation to replace a total ban with regulations requiring truth in labeling, bans on synthetic THC, and measures to keep the products away from kids.