Hunters settling into their cabins should check the heating system to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Wisconsin Public Service says before firing up the furnace, an inspection of heating equipment should be done.

Before starting a heating system:



Clear debris and animal nests from heating vents, flues and chimneys.

Inspect fuel-burning appliances before using them.

Test Carbon Monoxide detectors and replace batteries as needed.

Keep portable generators outdoors and away from enclosed spaces.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headaches, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting and flu-like illness.

If a problem is suspected, move everyone to fresh air and call 911.