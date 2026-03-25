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Emergency restrictions on a stretch of Highway 70 in Price and Sawyer counties

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:11 AM CDT
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Emergency load restrictions have been put in place on a section of Highway 70 in Price and Sawyer Counties.

Impacted is the stretch between County GG in Sawyer County and the unincorporated community of Loretta and WIS 13 in the Price County town of Fifield.

Vehicles are limited to a weight of 80,000 pounds until the road is resurfaced this summer.

Those carrying overweight, permitted loads cannot use that section of road for now.

There is an exception for those with raw forest service permits.

WisDOT asks for voluntary restriction compliance for carriers with RS permits to limit damage along this corridor. Carriers should make plans to locate and use appropriate detour routes during this restriction.

An advisory speed limit of 45 has been put in place to prevent damage to vehicles and potential crashes.
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Local News roadsRural roadsroad constructionPrice countyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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