Low water levels provide opportunity for a boat launch upgrade

Low water levels may be a problem, but they also created an opportunity to replace a boat launch ramp on the Gile Flowage in Iron County.

Friends of the Gile Flowage say a poured concrete boat launch ramp has been put in by the Iron County Forestry Department at the Gile Flowage’s Sucker Hole landing.

The landing is on the west side of the flowage at its southern end.

The old landing was made of concrete slabs.

Deterioration of the slabs had reached the point that rebar metal enforcing rods had been exposed.

Even with the new ramp, it’s not advised to launch power boats at Sucker Hole right now due to the low water levels.