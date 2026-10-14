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Low water levels provide opportunity for a boat launch upgrade

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 14, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
New poured concrete landing at the Sucker Hole boat launch in Iron County
Friends of the Gile Flowage
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New poured concrete landing at the Sucker Hole boat launch in Iron County

Low water levels may be a problem, but they also created an opportunity to replace a boat launch ramp on the Gile Flowage in Iron County.

Friends of the Gile Flowage say a poured concrete boat launch ramp has been put in by the Iron County Forestry Department at the Gile Flowage’s Sucker Hole landing.

The landing is on the west side of the flowage at its southern end.

The old landing was made of concrete slabs.

Deterioration of the slabs had reached the point that rebar metal enforcing rods had been exposed.

Even with the new ramp, it’s not advised to launch power boats at Sucker Hole right now due to the low water levels.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports flowageIron CountyBoatingboat landingsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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