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Buying state park passes when renewing registration proves to be a popular option

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:53 AM CST
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Buying a state park pass while renewing your vehicle registration has proven to be a popular option.

The state announced more than 51-thousand state park passes have been sold through the program since it was announced earlier this year.

That’s about 12 percent of 415-thousand state park passes sold through October 1st.

“We are thrilled by the success of this collaboration with DOT,” said DNR Secretary Karen Hyun. “Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, and recreation areas are incredible places, and it’s great to see more residents purchasing their state park passes in this new, convenient way and, in turn, getting outside to enjoy our state’s beautiful natural resources.”

When Wisconsinites renew their vehicle registration online, they now have the option to purchase a state park pass at the same time.

After opting in to purchase a state park pass, Wisconsinites now make one payment and receive one mailing with the DNR state park pass, vehicle registration stickers, and Certificate of Registration within 7-10 business days.

You can also buy state park vehicle admission passes online on the DNR’s Wisconsin State Parks webpage, at individual state park system properties, or from DNR service centers.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports state parksDNRWisconsin DNRWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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