Even in November, blue-green algae can be a concern.

The Vilas County Health Department said late last week the Wisconsin DNR had confirmed a blue-green algae bloom on Forest Lake.

Lakes turn over this time of year, and that can cause blue-green algae blooms to occur.

The Vilas County Health Department says there could be other turnover-linked blooms popping up on lakes this time of year, so people should watch out for them on lakes other than Forest Lake, and take appropriate precautions, especially for their dogs.

Areas with a lot of tiny particles in the water, opaque “pea soup” water, or dark-colored floating mats could all be blue-green algae.

Avoid swimming in water where blue-green algae blooms are suspected and keep your pets out of it.

Don’t let dogs eat floating material in the water, or material washed up on shore.

Also, keep dogs away from shallow, stagnant areas where blue-green algae mats may be growing on the bottom and be dislodged by the disturbance.

Consuming blue-green algae can make dogs sick and even kill them.