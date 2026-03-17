Impacts of blizzard linger with some school closings and power restoration efforts ongoing

Some school districts remain closed Tuesday morning as Wisconsin digs out from a blizzard which dropped feet of snow in the worst hit areas.

Our complete list of school closings for Tuesday, March 17th, can be found at the bottom of this story.

While Rhinelander only saw about 8 inches of accumulation, reports of 30 inches were seen in the Wausau area.

Northeast Wisconsin also saw deep snow accumulations.

As of Tuesday morning, 511 Wisconsin showed major roads partially snow covered in the northeast part of the state, with the Green Bay and Appleton area roads were fully snow covered.

Wisconsin Public Service crews needed to work in treacherous conditions to ensure the lights stayed on during the blizzard which moved through the state.

Crews have resorted power to more than 11-thousansand customers, mostly in the northeast part of Wisconsin.

They were dealing with whiteout conditions and challenging roads in areas hit with more than two feet of snow.

They expect crews to be repairing outages in the hardest hit communities in Door County through Tuesday.

In some cases, WPS employees manned company plow equipment to help clear the way for crews to access outages and storm damage.

As of six Tuesday morning, about 600 customers remained without power in northeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service says available crews will work nonstop until power is fully restored.

School Closings for Tuesday, March 17th

Crandon Schools - Closed

Antigo Schools - Closed

Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed

Elcho School Closed Tuesday, March 17th

White Lake School District - Closed Tuesday

Wausau School District: Virtual Learning Day

The School District of Florence County - Closed

