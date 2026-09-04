Busy roads for the Labor Day holiday period

Roads will be busy for the Labor Day Holiday period.

According to AAA, peak travel times include Friday between noon and 8:00 p.m. and Monday afternoon.

“Labor Day weekend is a time to make memories and enjoy one last summer adventure,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said. “As our roads get busier this holiday weekend, let’s make safety part of the plan – slow down, buckle up, put the phone away and drive sober. Every safe choice helps ensure everyone gets home safely.”

Most road construction projects will pause over the holiday weekend, but some will still impact travel.

In the Northwoods that includes work on Highway 32 in Forest County, Highways 17 and 107 in Lincoln County, and Highway 8 near Rhinelander.

Here’s the complete list of impacted roads in North Central Wisconsin:

