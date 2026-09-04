Busy roads for the Labor Day holiday period
Roads will be busy for the Labor Day Holiday period.
According to AAA, peak travel times include Friday between noon and 8:00 p.m. and Monday afternoon.
“Labor Day weekend is a time to make memories and enjoy one last summer adventure,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said. “As our roads get busier this holiday weekend, let’s make safety part of the plan – slow down, buckle up, put the phone away and drive sober. Every safe choice helps ensure everyone gets home safely.”
Most road construction projects will pause over the holiday weekend, but some will still impact travel.
In the Northwoods that includes work on Highway 32 in Forest County, Highways 17 and 107 in Lincoln County, and Highway 8 near Rhinelander.
Here’s the complete list of impacted roads in North Central Wisconsin:
- Forest County: WIS 32 is closed between US 8 and Range Line Road in Crandon. Traffic is detoured via US 8 and US 45.
- Lincoln County: WIS 17 is closed between Lincoln County G and Norwegian Road near Merrill. Traffic is detoured via Lincoln County G and Lincoln County C.
- Lincoln County: WIS 107 is closed between Wilderness Drive and Lincoln County S near Tomahawk. Traffic is detoured via WIS 64, US 51, and Lincoln County S.
- Marathon County: WIS 29 is restricted to a single lane in each direction between WIS 97 and WIS 107 near Athens. The Marathon County H interchange ramps are closed.
- Menominee County: WIS 47 is closed between the Langlade County line and County VV (west). Traffic is detoured via US 45, and WIS 29 near Neopit.
- Oneida County: US 8 is closed between WIS 47 and WIS 17 North in Rhinelander. Traffic is detoured via Kemp Street, Arbutus Street, Pelham Street, Courtney Street, Lincoln Street, and WIS 17.
- Shawano County: WIS 29 is restricted to a single lane in each direction between Shawano County J east of Wittenberg and South Highline Road east of Shawano.
- Waupaca County: US 10 is open to one lane each way between the Portage County line and WIS 22 near Waupaca.
- Waupaca and Shawano counties: US 45 is restricted to a single lane in each direction between Waupaca County C and Gollnow Road near Marion.
- Wood and Portage counties: WIS 13/34 is closed between Rudolph and US 10. Traffic is detoured via WIS 66, I-39, and US 10.Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible. Significant road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel include: