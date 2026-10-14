Failure to switch fuel tanks may have caused lake landing of plane carrying Tom Tiffany

The pilot of a plane that crash-landed into Lake Wausau carrying Congressman Tom Tiffany may have made a mistake that caused the accident.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot discussed the September 12th accident with a mechanic.

He reportedly told the mechanic the loss of engine power on the plane was due to his delay in switching fuel tanks and not turning on the electric fuel boost pump.

Examination of the Beech K35 aircraft showed the left fuel tank was empty, while the right tank and auxiliary tanks both were full of fuel.

The pilot had been using the left tank during flight, and said higher than normal engine exhaust gas temperature then reminded him to switch tanks.

He told investigators he then selected the right tank and advanced the mixture and throttle levers to the full forward position, but the engine did not respond.

The pilot said he did not turn on the electric fuel boost pump while trying to restore power.

The loss of engine power led to a decision to land the plane in Lake Wausau.

Both Tiffany and 73-year-old pilot Leonard Boltz of Pearson suffered minor injuries.

They were able to get out of the plane and call 911 for help.

They were rescued by a Wausau Fire Department airboat.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NTSB has not yet determined an official cause of the crash.

The full NTSB preliminary report on the accident is below.

On September 12, 2026, about 2049 central daylight time, a Beech K35 airplane, N6071E, was substantially damaged when it was involved in an accident near Wausau, Wisconsin. The pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries. The flight was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.

The pilot was conducting a cross-country flight from La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE), La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Wausau Downtown Airport (AUW), Wausau, Wisconsin. The flight departed LSE about 2015. The pilot reported that while flying in the airport traffic pattern for landing at AUW and shortly after he extended the landing gear abeam the runway threshold, he observed a higher-than-normal engine exhaust gas temperature (EGT). According to the pilot, the higher-than-normal engine EGT reminded him to switch fuel tanks. He selected the right fuel tank and advanced the mixture and throttle levers to the full forward position, but the engine did not respond. The pilot stated that he did not turn on the electric fuel boost pump while he attempted to restore engine power. The pilot maneuvered the airplane toward the runway and prepared for a water landing. The airplane impacted water resulting in substantial damage to the fuselage, left wing, left aileron, and engine mount. The pilot and passenger were able to egress from the airplane.

The airplane was recovered from the water and secured in a hanger. A postaccident examination revealed that all fuel tank caps were found secure. The right main tank and both auxiliary tanks were full of fuel. The left main tank contained no fuel. The cockpit throttle, mixture, and propeller controls were found in the nearly full forward position. The electric fuel boost pump switch was found turned off. The fuel selector valve was found positioned to the right main fuel tank. The airplane was not equipped with shoulder harnesses, nor was it required to be.

According to the pilot, earlier in the day he flew from Langlade County Airport (AIG), Antigo, Wisconsin, to LSE. The airplane departed AIG with full fuel (70 gallons), which was distributed 25 gallons in each main tank and 10 gallons in each auxiliary tank. The pilot did not refuel the airplane at LSE before the flight departed to AUW. The pilot stated that he had the left main fuel tank selected for both flight legs except for when he briefly selected the auxiliary tanks while in cruise flight before switching back to the left tank.

In a postaccident interview with a FAA inspector, the pilot's aviation mechanic stated that he and the pilot discussed the accident, during which the pilot said the loss of engine power was due to his delay in switching fuel tanks and not turning on the electric fuel boost pump.