Governor grants another 206 pardons

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has granted another 206 pardons.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores the rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony.

That includes the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses.

A pardon does not expunge court records.

“We are glad to offer more than 200 pardons to folks who have worked hard to pay their debt to society, make amends, and turn their lives around,” said Gov. Evers.

“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of forgiveness, redemption, and opportunity. Folks who put in the work deserve the chance to continue growing, doing good, and building a better life.”

The most recent pardons raise the total number of pardons granted during Ever’s time in office to 2,443.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website at www.evers.wi.gov/pardons.