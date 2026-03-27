Contract approved for work on Highway 86 in Lincoln County

Work on Highway 86 in Lincoln County will require a detour

The Governor’s office has approved a $450-thousand contract to improve Highway 86 where it crosses Highway 51 in the City of Tomahawk.

Crews will resurface the bridge and replace the guardrail at both ends of the bridge.

Wisconsin 86 will be closed between the ramp terminals while the work is ongoing.

Traffic will be detoured via the County A and County S interchanges.

Work is scheduled to start March 30th.

Zenith Tech, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region, visit the region’s 511 website.