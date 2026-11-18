Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul met with local law enforcement and others in Wausau to discuss the importance of awareness of fraud and scams, as AI continues to evolve and make tactics more believable.

“AI has the ability to replicate what people look and sound like. And so the possibility of using that creates an additional concern. Somebody may be misled into thinking that somebody they know or somebody they recognize is the person when in fact it’s AI,” said Kaul.

Scammers stole more than $190 million in 2025, though Kaul emphasized that this figure reflects only reported losses. The actual total is likely much higher. Wausau Detective Captain Ben Graham says his officers will work with anyone to keep awareness top of mind.

“Whether it’s the tellers, those on the front line of banking, or family members helping to educate those that are more vulnerable, we try to provide more information on how to spot these signs, which are becoming harder and harder to spot because of things like AI,” said Graham.

He adds that many local banks and credit unions have already robust scam awareness training for employees. Many are also part of the Marathon County FA$T, or Financial Abuse Specialist Team, which serves as a think tank for fraud prevention. “Now we meet on a quarterly basis; financial institutions, law enforcement, prosecutors, and other service providers to think about ways that we can better educate [the public] and better prevent these types of crimes.”

Graham says officers hold informational sessions at The Landing at the YMCA and have also planned a public information session at the Grand Theater for next spring. A Stop Financial Scams flyer, which outlines common scam warning signs and steps people can take to protect themselves, is available on the Department Of Justice website.