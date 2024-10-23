General Election 2024 Voter Guide

The Presidential Election is Tuesday, November 5th. On the ballot will be the races for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, State Assembly, and some State Senate Districts. There will also be county races for District Attorney, County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds, though those races are widely uncontested in the WXPR listening area. Statewide, voters will also see a constitutional amendment questions about voting. This voter guide is meant to inform voters of what’s on their ballot, about some of the candidates, and general information surrounding this election. Erin Gottsacker / WXPR Election Deadlines, registration, and polling information ahead of the Nov. 5th election Tuesday, November 5th is the General Election.The My Vote Wisconsin website is one of the best tools to learn about the process. You can also contact your local clerk’s office with questions.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is being challenged by Republican businessman Eric Hovde for one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats.

The non-partisan Wisconsin Broadcasters Association hosted a debate between the two candidates Friday, October 22.

You can watch that debate here:

Candidate Interviews

WXPR interviewed candidates running in Wisconsin State Assembly, State Senate, and U.S. Congressional districts within the WXPR listening area.

Candidates were asked a range of questions on issues related to the economy, healthcare, the environment, and election integrity among others.

Our goal was for interviews to be around 15 minutes, but we didn’t limit response times to questions and made sure to ask each candidate running in a district the same questions/topics. This means some interviews went a little longer, while others were shorter.

We offered interviews to candidates running the 34th, 35th, 36th,68th, and 74th Assembly Districts, the 12th Senate District, and the 7th Congressional District. WXPR made multiple follow up attempts with those that didn’t respond.

Within each candidate article below you’ll find a play button to listen to entire interviews.

Constitutional Amendment

All voters in Wisconsin will be asked the following yes or no question that would amend the state constitution if approved by voters:

“Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?”

Wisconsin’s constitution currently states that every U.S. citizen is a valid elector. The amendment would revise that language to say that only U.S. citizens can vote.